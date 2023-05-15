Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $57.36

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,047,000 after buying an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $72.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

