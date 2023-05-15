Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $120.25

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

ROST opened at $104.51 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

