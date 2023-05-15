IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $253.07 Average PT from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.07.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $188.18 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

