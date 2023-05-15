Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Price Target at $127.22

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

LSI stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

