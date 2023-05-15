Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLR stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $118.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

