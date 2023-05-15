Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $73.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,121 shares of company stock worth $69,362,134 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

