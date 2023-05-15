Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,375,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,953,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.