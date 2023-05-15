Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Edgio Stock Performance

About Edgio

Edgio stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

