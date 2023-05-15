Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Grows By 21.6%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Honda Motor Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
