WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSOYF shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

WithSecure Oyj stock opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

