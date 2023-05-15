Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

EVRI opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,877,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

