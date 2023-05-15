Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,059.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

