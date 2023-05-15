BMO Capital Markets Boosts N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $15.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of N-able from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE NABL opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. N-able has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $13.95.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $95.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $667,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in N-able by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in N-able by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 490,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 69,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

