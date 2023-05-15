Best Buy’s (BBY) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 58.com

58.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.44.

BBY stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,776 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,698 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,943 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 512,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

