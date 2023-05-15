Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Desjardins

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Calian Group Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Calian Group has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $56.66.
About Calian Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calian Group (CLNFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.