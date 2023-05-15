Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Desjardins

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Calian Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Calian Group has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $56.66.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

