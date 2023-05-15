Comparing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sight Sciences and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.21%. NEXGEL has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

50.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and NEXGEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $75.27 million 6.39 -$86.24 million ($1.66) -5.98 NEXGEL $2.05 million 4.27 -$4.75 million ($0.85) -1.84

NEXGEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -106.34% -45.76% -35.36% NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40%

Summary

Sight Sciences beats NEXGEL on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

