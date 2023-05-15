Critical Analysis: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jin Medical International and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.72 $1.87 million $0.24 45.92

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jin Medical International and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.86%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 1.66% 3.20% 2.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

