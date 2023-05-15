Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) PT at $121.40

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $139.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

