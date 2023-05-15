Head-To-Head Review: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) vs. Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 1 10 7 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $89.42, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.50 billion 9.86 $1.52 billion $2.41 37.00

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 27.07% 25.81% 18.24%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. is a development stage regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing a novel cell-based therapy for the treatment of diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, and other diseases characterized by organ-specific cell damage. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Japan, and Rest of World. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

