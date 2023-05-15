BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) versus 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Head-To-Head Contrast

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.33% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 10.86% 6.41% 4.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $1.17 billion 0.25 $99.18 million $0.29 16.34

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries. The Grain segment produces and markets soy and corn. The Sugarcane segment includes the sale of the raw product. The cattle raising segment consists of producing and selling beef calves after weaning, which characterizes the activity as breeding and fattening of cattle. The cotton segment is engaged primarily in the production and sale of cotton lint and seed. The Other segment engages in corporate activities. The company was founded on September 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

