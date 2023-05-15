SpringBig (SBIG) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SpringBig to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SpringBig and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 223 1457 2575 84 2.58

Profitability

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 718.03%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 37.61%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares SpringBig and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -11.60% -9.81% -0.65%

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s competitors have a beta of 2.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $27.61 million -$13.08 million -1.08 SpringBig Competitors $18.97 billion $164.47 million 9.58

SpringBig’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SpringBig competitors beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

