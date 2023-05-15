Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head to Head Review

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.12 -$12.76 million ($1.57) -0.66 Alexander & Baldwin $221.70 million 6.08 -$50.60 million ($0.78) -23.82

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.4%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.54% 2.80% 0.69% Alexander & Baldwin -18.24% 3.36% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

