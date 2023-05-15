Reviewing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ContextLogic and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 0 1 0 2.00 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 396.18%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than ContextLogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

34.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ContextLogic and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $478.00 million 0.36 -$384.00 million ($17.94) -0.42 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.44 $24.41 million $0.60 8.73

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -86.40% -72.85% -45.52% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

