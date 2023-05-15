Analyzing AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $511,000.00 20.25 -$95.25 million N/A N/A AIA Group $19.11 billion 6.16 $282.00 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

AIA Group beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About AIA Group

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

