NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $50.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.98.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NUVA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 278.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 69,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 728.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

