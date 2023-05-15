Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $40.50

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

