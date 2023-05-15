Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $37.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.81.

Several analysts have commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

