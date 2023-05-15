Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $80.38

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.12.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $84,442,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,045,000 after buying an additional 1,124,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

