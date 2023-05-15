SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $1,025.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,025.00.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.67) to GBX 975 ($12.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.11) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SEGXF opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

