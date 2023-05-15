Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $107.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of RHP opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

