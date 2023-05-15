Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $248.82

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.82.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar General Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.56. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

