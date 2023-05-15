Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.