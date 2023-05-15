Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Price Target at GBX 1,931.13

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($24.37).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.50) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.82) to GBX 1,950 ($24.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get SSE alerts:

Insider Transactions at SSE

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($22.17) per share, for a total transaction of £843.36 ($1,064.18). 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSE Price Performance

SSE Cuts Dividend

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,889.50 ($23.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,928.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,797.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.14. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,405 ($17.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,081.63%.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.