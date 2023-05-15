Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$2.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.41 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The stock has a market cap of C$516.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

