Financial Review: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -25.02% -23.38% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,122.89% -212.13% -152.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $115.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.35%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.28) -16.70 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.38 million 9.28 -$15.45 million ($1.83) -0.66

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. Krystal was founded by Krish Krishnan & Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.