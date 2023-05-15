Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 718.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 718.57 ($9.07).
Several brokerages have weighed in on INF. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.46) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.16) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 699.60 ($8.83) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 688.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,915.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 728.80 ($9.20).
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
