HC Wainwright Trims Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Target Price to $15.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, William Blair lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 165.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,025,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,510,848 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,286,224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,284,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 904,834 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
