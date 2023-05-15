HC Wainwright Trims Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Target Price to $15.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.01.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at $194,617.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 165.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,025,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,510,848 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,286,224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,284,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 904,834 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

