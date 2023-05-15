ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.94 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 1,589.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $364,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

