Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$35.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 47.00% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4177378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

