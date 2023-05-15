RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $41.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of RAPT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at $756,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at $756,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 184,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,999,000.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

