Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 105.56%. The firm had revenue of $290.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

