Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of C$47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.00%. The business had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.4177378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

