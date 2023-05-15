HC Wainwright Cuts RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Price Target to $4.00

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.96% and a negative return on equity of 97.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLP. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.