StockNews.com Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. PayPal has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.