Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $1.50

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.48.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.