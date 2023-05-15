ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

