ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY)
