Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 889,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAVVF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

