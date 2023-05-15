Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QBCRF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Quebecor Price Performance
OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.96.
About Quebecor
Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.
