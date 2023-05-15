Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

