Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 7.8 %

TWMIF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. is a Western Canadian midstream company, engaged in the provision of natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. It also operates core processing plants in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.